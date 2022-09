News From Law.com

A Houston district court jury returned a $95.5 million verdict to the family of a 4-year-old girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated the child while treating her decayed teeth. James R. Moriarty, an attorney based in Houston who represents the family of Nevaeh Hall, said his clients hope the verdict will send a message to the medical field.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 5:07 PM