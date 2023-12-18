Houston Immigration Attorney Accused of Defrauding Petrochem...

News From Law.com

A Houston-based petrochemical engineering firm is suing an immigration attorney for negligence and fraud related to her fiduciary duties on work visa applications. he legal malpractice lawsuit was brought after the company had two other law firms examine the defendant's work product and after confirmation from government agencies that the company was lied to about the visa status of several employees. Audubon Engineering Operations LLC, a multinational company with operations in the United States, Mexico and Colombia, brought suit on behalf of itself and five foreign nationals whose residency status has been endangered because of attorney Alla Nowowiejski's alleged misdeeds, the complaint states. The lawsuit filed in Harris County 11th District Court was prepared by Audubon's counsel Raul H. Suazo of the firm Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom.

Energy

December 18, 2023, 3:22 PM

