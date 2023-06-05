Houston Firms Lands $9.8M Product Liability Verdict in Missi...

News From Law.com

A team of Houston lawyers obtained a $9,864,571 jury verdict on behalf of the widow and daughter of a Mississippi man who was killed on the job because of design defect in an aerial lift platform. Trial lawyer and managing partner Benny Agosto Jr., along with Lena Laurenzo and Jon Agosto of the Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner firm, represented Mary Ann Anthony of Greenwood, Mississippi and Brendetta Anthony Scott of Sugar Land, the wife and daughter, respectively, of Leroy Anthony. Local plaintiff counsel is Edward Blackmon Jr. of Canton, Mississippi. The plaintiffs sued Genie Industries Inc., which is based in Redmond, Washington.

