Houston Firms Alleged Shoddy Works Causes Attorney-Client Re...

A Houston-based commercial real estate law firm is in a legal fist fight with a former client that manages apartment communities across the country—a client it represented for seven years. Brian P. Cweren and The Cweren Law Firm just lost an appeal to the First District Court of Appeals. Cweren claimed its former clients, Eureka Multifamily Group and its officers, were trying to stifle its right to free speech, and motioned to dismiss their suit with a Texas Citizens Participation Act defense.

April 19, 2023, 3:44 PM

