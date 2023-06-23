Houston Federal Magistrate Denies Class Certification Over I...

News From Law.com

A judge in the Southern District of Texas denied class certification in connection with litigation filed against Baker Botts client Intercontinental Terminals Co., stemming from a catastrophic 2019 tank farm fire. The fire broke out at the Intercontinental Terminals Co., or ITC, terminal facility in Deer Park along the Houston Ship Channel, and burned for several days. Following the incident, hundreds of individuals, businesses and vessel owners filed lawsuits against ITC alleging various types of damages arising out of the fire. The majority of the lawsuits were consolidated in federal court.

