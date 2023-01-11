Houston Energy Litigator Enters Third Act of Career With Mov...

News From Law.com

Stephen Fernelius has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings in Houston as a partner in the energy practice group, a move the trial lawyer calls his "third act," after 13 years at a trial boutique he founded and 19 years before that at a global firm."I really want to go try cases, represent clients," said Fernelius, who started his career at Fulbright & Jaworski in Houston, now Norton Rose Fulbright, until he founded a trial boutique, most recently known as Fernelius Mace, in 2010.

Energy

January 11, 2023, 5:22 PM