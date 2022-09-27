Houston Distributor Loses $21M in Arbitration Over Oil Stora...

News From Law.com

A team of Texas and New York-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan lawyers secured an arbitration award of almost $21 million on behalf of an oil storage terminal company that was forced to litigate a breach-of-contract dispute. The arbitration panel also denied the respondent company's attempt to get out of a 10-year lease that was worth $500 million. The petition to confirm the tribunal's final award was approved in a federal court in the Southern District of New York.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 27, 2022, 3:56 PM