Houston Defense Attorney Misses Trial, Gets Sued | Law.com R...

A Houston woman sued Houston's Matthew G. Gallagher and his firm, alleging he failed to show up for a civil trial on her behalf in Galveston County, and she was hit with a final judgment totaling more than $200,000 plus interest.Cheryl Ward alleges in a petition filed on Thursday in state district court in Harris County that Gallagher ignored a notice of the trial setting sent to him by the court coordinator, a judge entered an adverse judgment against her, and Gallagher's motion for a new trial was denied.

November 16, 2022, 11:34 AM