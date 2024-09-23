Who Got The Work

Robert L. Wallan from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has entered an appearance for Findlay Management Group in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The complaint, filed on Aug. 8 in Nevada District Court by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Skarzynski Marick & Black on behalf of Houston Casualty Co., seeks to declare that no insurance policy exists between Houston Casualty and Findlay due to there not being an adequate form of delivery and claims that if delivery was substantiated it is rescinded based on material omissions and misrepresentations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:24-cv-01459, Houston Casualty Company v. Findlay Management Group.

Insurance

September 23, 2024, 2:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Houston Casualty Company

Tokio Marine Houston Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Skarzynski Marick & Black LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Defendants

Findlay Management Group

defendant counsels

Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll, LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll LLP

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute