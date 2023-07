New Suit

Houston Casualty Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Rockhill Insurance Co. on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by London Fischer LLP, seeks to declare that Rockhill has a duty to defend and indemnify non-parties in an underlying personal injury action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06151, Houston Casualty Company et al v. Rockhill Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 4:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Houston Casualty Company

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Plaintiffs

London Fischer

defendants

Rockhill Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute