Houston Bankruptcy Court OKs $52M Insurance Settlement for I...

A Texas bankruptcy judge approved a $52 million insurance settlement in favor of victims an industrial explosion that killed three people and damaged 450 homes. On the third-year anniversary of the Jan. 24, 2020 explosion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved the settlement for In re Watson Grinding & Manufacturing Co., presented by the legal team of Porter Hedges. In a prepared statement, Porter Hedges noted that the explosion was caused by a 2,000-gallon propylene tank.

January 27, 2023, 3:43 PM