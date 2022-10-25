Houston Astros Lawsuit Heard at Texas Supreme Court as Franc...

News From Law.com

A near decade-long dispute over the sale of the Houston Astros was heard at the Texas Supreme Court just as the team prepares for its Major League Baseball World Series match with the Philadelphia Phillies. The lawsuit stems from an allegation by the buyer, Jim Crane's Houston Baseball Partners, that the seller, R. Drayton McLane's McLane Champions, sold the franchise at an inflated price based on representations that came from a third investor, Comcast Corp., of a market value Comcast allegedly knew was unrealistic.

