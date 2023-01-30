Houston Associates Identified as Two Dead in Murder-Suicide ...

News From Law.com

Two Houston associates were identified on Monday as the individuals found dead in a Montrose apartment on Jan. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide.The associates are Candace Rechtmann, who worked in the Houston office of Germer, and Tyler Greenwood, who worked at Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams and Aughtry in Houston. Police investigators learned that the two were involved in a relationship that ended in the summer of 2022, the Houston Police Department reported on Thursday.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

January 30, 2023, 6:29 PM