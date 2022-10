News From Law.com

Looking for the chance to lead a practice group, Lanier Law Firm appellate lawyer Vic Thomas has joined Sorrels Law as head of the trial firm's appellate team."I wanted to find the opportunity to be the lead appellate attorney, and develop appellate work and new business," said Thomas, who joined the 12-lawyer Sorrels Law on Thursday.

October 26, 2022, 10:44 AM