Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Capital One Bank to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Anis Houssein and Omar Youssef, who dispute an ongoing account freeze. The case is 2:22-cv-05364, Houssein et al v. Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2022, 6:33 PM