Cole, Scott & Kissane partners J. Cody German and Barry A. Postman have stepped in to defend Brokers LLC. in a lawsuit alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action was filed Feb. 10 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Juan Courtney Cunningham on behalf of Housing Opportunities Project For Excellence Inc. and Felicia Thompson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:23-cv-20552, Housing Opportunities Project For Excellence, Inc. et al v. Brokers, LLC. et al.
Real Estate
April 01, 2023, 12:45 PM