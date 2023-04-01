Who Got The Work

Cole, Scott & Kissane partners J. Cody German and Barry A. Postman have stepped in to defend Brokers LLC. in a lawsuit alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action was filed Feb. 10 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Juan Courtney Cunningham on behalf of Housing Opportunities Project For Excellence Inc. and Felicia Thompson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:23-cv-20552, Housing Opportunities Project For Excellence, Inc. et al v. Brokers, LLC. et al.

Real Estate

April 01, 2023, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Felicia Thompson

Housing Opportunities Project For Excellence, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Juan Courtney Cunningham

defendants

Barry Roth

Brokers, LLC.

defendant counsels

Hunter Taubman Fischer And Li LLC

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act