Who Got The Work

Curtis B. Leitner of McCarter & English has entered an appearance for reinsurance intermediary Guy Carpenter & Co. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 16 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Holland & Knight and Scanlon, Howley & Doherty on behalf of Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange, which contends that the defendant misappropriated over $101,000. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr., is 3:23-cv-00996, Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange v. Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 8:29 AM

Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange

Holland & Knight

Scanlon, Howley & Doherty, P.C.

Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC

Terrence J. Mcdonald

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract