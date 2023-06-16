New Suit - Reinsurance Fraud

Holland & Knight and Scanlon, Howley & Doherty filed a lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court accusing reinsurance intermediary Guy Carpenter & Co of engaging in fraud. The complaint was filed on behalf of Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange, which contends that the defendant misappropriated over $101,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00996, Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange v. Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC.

June 16, 2023, 6:40 PM

