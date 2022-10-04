Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners Philip Hinson and Kevin Parsons have entered appearances for supply chain software provider Korber Supply Chain US Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in North Carolina Western District Court by Capua Law Firm on behalf of former Korber employee David Houser, accuses the defendant of failing to pay Houser his special business area bonus target in accordance with an executed separation agreement. Korber is also backed by Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein partner Keith M. Weddington. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 5:22-cv-00135, Houser v. Korber Supply Chain US, Inc.

October 04, 2022, 5:17 AM