Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Korber Supply Chain US Inc. to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by Capua Law Firm on behalf of David Houser, accuses Korber of failing to abide by the terms of a separation agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-00206, Houser v. Korber Supply Chain US, Inc.

North Carolina

September 24, 2022, 5:11 PM