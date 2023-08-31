Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Greenberg Traurig; Schubert & Evans; and Litchfield Cavo have entered appearances for Allianz, Arch Capital Group, Loews, Cincinnati Financial and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed July 17 in Texas Northern District Court by Tillotson Johnson & Patton and Gilbert LLP on behalf of Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge, Barbara J. Houser, in her capacity as Trustee of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Settlement Trust, seeks a declaration that the defendants have breached or will breach insurance policies by refusing to provide coverage under insurance policies for approximately 275 underlying abuse claims. According to the suit, the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Feb. 2020 and recently emerged in April 2023 with a court-approved reorganization scheme that established a 'Victims Compensation Trust' that is currently valued at $2.4 billion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer, is 3:23-cv-01592, Houser v. Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
August 31, 2023, 8:41 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Tillotson Johnson & Patton
defendants
- Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company
- American Home Assurance Company
- Arch Insurance Company
- Aviva PLC
- CNA Financial Corporation
- Evanston Insurance Company
- Firemans Fund Insurance Company
- General Star Indemnity Company
- Great American Assurance Company
- Great American E & S Insurance Company
- Great American Insurance Company
- Lexington Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
- National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
- Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company of America
- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
- Old Republic Insurance Company
- St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company
- The Cincinnati Insurance Company
- The Travelers Companies Inc
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.
- The Travelers Indemnity Company
- Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
- XL Insurance Company SE
- Allstate Insurance Company
- Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc
- Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc.
- Allied World Assurance Company Ltd
- Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd.
- American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
- American Economy Insurance Company
- American Excess Insurance Association
- American States Insurance Company
- Amerisure Insurance Company
- Argonaut Insurance Company
- Arrowood Indemnity Company
- Aspen Specialty Insurance Company
- Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company
- Axis Specialty Insurance Company
- Axis Surplus Insurance Company
- Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
- Catlin Specialty Insurance Company
- Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
- Colony Insurance Company
- Columbia Casualty Company
- Columbia Insurance Company
- Consolidated National Insurance Company
- Continental Casualty Company
- Crum & Forster Indemnity Company
- Doe Defendants 1-100
- Endurance American Insurance Company
- Endurance American Specialty Insurance Company
- Erie and Niagara Insurance Association
- Erie Family Life Insurance Company
- Erie Insurance Exchange
- Everest National Insurance Company
- First Insurance Company of Hawaii, Ltd.
- Gemini Insurance Company
- General Insurance Company of America
- Indian Harbor Insurance Company
- Interstate Fire & Casualty Company
- Jefferson Insurance Company
- Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc.
- Liberty Surplus Insurance Corporation
- London and Edinburgh Insurance Company Limited
- National Casualty Company
- National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
- National Surety Corporation
- New Hampshire Insurance Company
- Normandy Reinsurance Company Limited
- Peerless Indemnity Insurance Company
- Phoenix Insurance Company
- QBE Insurance Corporation
- Safeco Insurance Company of America
- Scottsdale Insurance Company
- Security Mutual Insurance Company
- Sparta Insurance Company
- St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company
- St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company
- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Capacity Insurance Corporation
- Tenecom Limited
- The Continental Insurance Company
- The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
- The North River Insurance Company
- The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company
- Tig Insurance Company
- Travelers (Bermuda) Limited
- United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company
- United States Fire Insurance Company
- Universal Re-Insurance Company Limited
- Utica Mutual Insurance Company
- Wausau General Insurance Company
- Westport Insurance Corporation
- XL Bermuda Limited
defendant counsels
- McDermott Will & Emery
- Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer
- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons
- Loeb & Loeb
- Cna
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
- Schubert & Evans
- Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi, LLP
- Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi LLP
- Friedman Suder & Cooke
- Brown Sims
- Kennedys Cmk LLP
- Ayik & Associates
- Greenberg Traurig
- Cozen O'Connor
- Mura Law Group, PLLC
- Phelps Dunbar
- Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP
- Gieger, Laborde And Laperouse, Llc
- Zelle LLP
- Clyde & Co.
- Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg PLLC
- Kessler Collins PC
- Clausen Miller
- Figari Davenport
- Husch Blackweel LLP
- Husch Blackwell
- Litchfield Cavo
- Dykema Gossett
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute