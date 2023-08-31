Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Greenberg Traurig; Schubert & Evans; and Litchfield Cavo have entered appearances for Allianz, Arch Capital Group, Loews, Cincinnati Financial and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed July 17 in Texas Northern District Court by Tillotson Johnson & Patton and Gilbert LLP on behalf of Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge, Barbara J. Houser, in her capacity as Trustee of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Settlement Trust, seeks a declaration that the defendants have breached or will breach insurance policies by refusing to provide coverage under insurance policies for approximately 275 underlying abuse claims. According to the suit, the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Feb. 2020 and recently emerged in April 2023 with a court-approved reorganization scheme that established a 'Victims Compensation Trust' that is currently valued at $2.4 billion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer, is 3:23-cv-01592, Houser v. Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 31, 2023, 8:41 AM

