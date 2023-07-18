New Suit

Allianz, Travelers, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and other insurance carrier defendants were slapped with a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Tillotson Johnson & Patton and Gilbert LLP on behalf of Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge, Barbara J. Houser, in her capacity as Trustee of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Settlement Trust, seeks a declaration that the defendants have breached or will breach insurance policies by refusing to provide coverage under insurance policies for approximately 275 underlying abuse claims. According to the suit, the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Feb. 2020 and recently emerged in April 2023 with a court-approved reorganization scheme that established a 'Victims Compensation Trust' that is currently valued at $2.4 billion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01592, Houser v. Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 8:13 AM

