Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kopka Pinkus Dolin PC on Monday removed a lawsuit against Kohl's and Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Edwards & Kautz on behalf of Bryan Houser. The case is 5:22-cv-00108, Houser et al v. Kohl's, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 11:44 AM