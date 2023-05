Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday, Eldredge & Clark on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Accord Trucking and other defendants to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Lovell, Nalley & Nalley on behalf of Bradley Cantrell and other plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00444, Houser et al v. Dranchuk et al.

Arkansas

May 12, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Bradley Cantrell

Gustavo Hurtado

Leslie Houser

Robert Robinson

Rodney Jeffery

Plaintiffs

Lovell, Nalley And Nalley

defendants

Accord Trucking Inc

Capitol Trucking Inc

Igor Dranchuk

John Does

defendant counsels

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims