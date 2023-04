Who Got The Work

Ross A. Wilson of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for General Electric and other defendants in a pending patent lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 3 in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:23-cv-00071, House v. General Electric Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 06, 2023, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael J. House

defendants

American Airlines Group Incorporated

Delta Air Lines Inc.

GE Aviation

General Electric Company

JetBlue Airways Incorporated

Southwest Airlines Co.

Spirit Airlines Inc.

Cfm International

Eastern Airlines LLC

GE Aerospace

United Airlines Holding Inc.

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims