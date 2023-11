News From Law.com

Before House Speaker Mike Johnson was elected to public office, he was the dean of a small Baptist law school that didn't actually exist. The Judge Paul Pressler School of Law was supposed to be a capstone achievement for Louisiana College. Instead, it collapsed roughly a decade ago without enrolling students or opening its doors amid infighting by officials, accusations of financial impropriety and difficulty obtaining accreditation.

District of Columbia

November 01, 2023, 3:11 PM

nature of claim: /