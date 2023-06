News From Law.com

Two House Republicans introduced legislation this week aimed at removing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler and restructuring the agency to ensure equal representation of Republicans and Democrats. The proposed SEC Stabilization Act would restructure the commission to include a sixth member, create an executive director position to oversee the agency's daily operations and increase the commissioners' terms from five to six years.

June 13, 2023, 7:00 PM

nature of claim: /