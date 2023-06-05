House Republicans Propose Regulatory Framework for Digital A...

News From Law.com

Two House Republican committee chairs have drafted legislation on a regulatory framework for digital assets that will provide crypto firms with what they say will clarify jurisdiction between federal agency and provide "regulatory certainty." House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, and House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, released the still-to-be introduced bill on Friday, proposing what they claim is a "functional" regulatory framework on digital assets.

June 05, 2023, 5:26 PM

nature of claim: /