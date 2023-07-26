New Suit - Copyright

Phelps Dunbar filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of architectural design firm House Plan Zone (HPZ). The suit accuses Premium Contractors, Christopher Farmer and other defendants of building six homes under HPZ's copyrighted plans and without obtaining a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00162, House Plan Zone, LLC v. Premium Contractors, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 26, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

House Plan Zone, LLC

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Christopher L. Farmer

Doe 1-5

Premium Contractors, LLC

Re/Max Experience

Shelby Dottore

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims