Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Norman, Hanson & DeTroy on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against First American Title Insurance to Maine District Court. The suit, for claims under a title insurance policy, was filed by Lynch & Van Dyke on behalf of Jennifer D. Hould. The case is 2:23-cv-00081, Hould v. First American Title Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 7:42 PM