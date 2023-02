Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partners Susan E. Engel, Benjamin A. Naftalis, Matthew Rawlinson and Douglas K. Yatter have stepped in to represent AH Capital Management d/b/a Andreessen Horowitz, a California-based private equity firm, in a pending securities class action on behalf of investors in 'COMP' tokens. The case, filed Dec. 8 in California Northern District Court by Gerstein Harrow LLP and Fairmark Partners, accuses the defendants of failing to register the tokens as securities while profiting off a speculative frenzy that caused the price of COMP to skyrocket and then plummet. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:22-cv-07781, Houghton et al v. Leshner et al.