Who Got The Work

Benjamin T. Halbig of Jenner & Block has entered an appearance for Bain Capital in a pending securities class action on behalf of investors in 'COMP' tokens. The case, filed Dec. 8 in California Northern District Court by Gerstein Harrow LLP and Fairmark Partners, accuses the defendants of failing to register the tokens as securities while profiting off a speculative frenzy that caused the price of COMP to skyrocket and then plummet. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:22-cv-07781, Houghton et al v. Leshner et al.