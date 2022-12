New Suit - Securities Class Action

Crypto lender Compound DAO and its founders were hit with a securities class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gerstein Harrow and Fairmark Partners, accuses the defendants of failing to register 'COMP' tokens as securities. Investment firms Andreessen Horowitz, Polychain Capital and Bain Capital are also named as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07781, Houghton et al. v. Compound DAO et al.