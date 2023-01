Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Casey's Marketing Co. to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability-based employment law breaches, was filed by Thornberry Brown on behalf of Robin Houdek. The case is 2:23-cv-04013, Houdek v. Caseys Marketing Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 13, 2023, 3:58 PM