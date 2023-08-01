New Suit - Securities Class Action

Eos Energy Enterprises and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company's major client, Bridgelink Commodities, was affiliated with a group which had its assets seized, and that Eos had overstated its ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy. The complaint was filed by Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello; Glancy Prongay & Murray; and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-04113, Houck v. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Energy

August 01, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

William Houck

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Joseph Mastrangelo

Nathan Kroeker

Randall Gonzale

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws