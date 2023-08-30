Who Got The Work

Brian A. Scotti and Bryan J. Healy of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Goodwin Procter partner Andrew Kim have stepped in to represent IT company Upside Services Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed July 27 in the District of Columbia District Court by the Law Offices of David A. Branch & Associates on behalf of the former head of data who claims that the defendant fraudulently induced him to agree to accept a compensation package. The plaintiff alleges that he was told by the company's COO that he would receive stock options worth $7.33 a share, when the stock was actually worth $0.90 per share. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:23-cv-02177, Hou v. Upside Services, Inc.

Technology

August 30, 2023, 7:47 AM

Yongjin Hou

Law Offices Of David A. Branch & Associates, PLLC

Upside Services, Inc.

Goodwin Procter

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws