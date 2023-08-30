Brian A. Scotti and Bryan J. Healy of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Goodwin Procter partner Andrew Kim have stepped in to represent IT company Upside Services Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed July 27 in the District of Columbia District Court by the Law Offices of David A. Branch & Associates on behalf of the former head of data who claims that the defendant fraudulently induced him to agree to accept a compensation package. The plaintiff alleges that he was told by the company's COO that he would receive stock options worth $7.33 a share, when the stock was actually worth $0.90 per share. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:23-cv-02177, Hou v. Upside Services, Inc.
Technology
August 30, 2023, 7:47 AM