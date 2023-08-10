Who Got The Work

Andrew Kim of Goodwin Procter has entered an appearance for IT company Upside Services in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed July 27 in District of Columbia District Court by Law Offices Of David A. Branch & Associates on behalf of the former head of data who claims that the defendant fraudulently induced him to agree to accept a compensation package. The plaintiff alleges that he was told by the company's COO that he would receive stock options worth $7.33 a share, when the stock was actually worth $0.90 per share. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:23-cv-02177, Hou v. Upside Services, Inc.

Technology

August 10, 2023, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Yongjin Hou

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of David A. Branch & Associates, PLLC

defendants

Upside Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws