Hotshot: Massachusetts U.S. Attorneys Office Drops Charges A...

Good news for two Miami businessmen. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice in a criminal matter involving two defendants, Kris Bortnovsky and Ryan Shapiro, whom authorities accused of engaging in a $4 million insider trading scheme. Sean Burstyn of Burstyn Law in Miami and Martin G. Weinberg, a criminal justice attorney based in Boston, Massachusetts, represented Shapiro, the founder of JPay, one of the largest technology providers to the U.S. inmate population, who has been called the "Bill Gates of the Big House."

Government

December 05, 2022, 7:27 PM