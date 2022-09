Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance Company to Washington Western District Court. The suit, which pertains to the denial of a property damage claim, was filed by Miller Nash LLP on behalf of Hotel Roslyn LLC f/k/a Ellen & Nils and Skobo LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01344, Hotel Roslyn, LLC v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 4:32 AM