Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to New York Southern District Court. The suit, seeking over $25,000 for medical services rendered, was filed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss MD. The case is 1:23-cv-05586, Hotchkiss, MD v. Aetna Health Inc.

Health Care

June 29, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Robert Hotchkiss, MD

defendants

Aetna Health Inc.

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations