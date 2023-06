Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aetna to New York Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medically necessary services performed by an out-of-network provider, was filed by the Levinbook Law Firm on behalf of Robert Hotchkiss MD. The case is 1:23-cv-04630, Hotchkiss, MD v. Aetna Health Inc.

Health Care

June 01, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Robert Hotchkiss, MD

defendants

Aetna Health Inc.

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations