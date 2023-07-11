New Suit - Trademark

Hot Girl Walk LLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against M&L MIA LLC f/k/a Hot Girl Walk Miami LLC, Monica Villegas and Lucia Di Tore on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit pertains to the 'Hot Girl Walk,' a viral social media fitness and personal wellness trend developed by Mia Lind during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit accuses the defendants of falsely claiming to be the originators of the 'Hot Girl Walk' and misappropriating the trademark to sell merchandise and tickets to outdoor events, creating marketplace confusion and diluting the mark. The complaint was filed by Dickinson Wright. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22575, Hot Girl Walk LLC v. M&L MIA LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 11, 2023, 6:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Hot Girl Walk LLC

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Lucia Di Tore

M&L Mia LLC

Monica Villegas

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims