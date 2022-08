News From Law.com

State legislation to extend the use of video proceedings in civil cases through 2025 is on the verge of stalling after recent hostile amendments drew the opposition of the Judicial Council, sheriffs and other groups. The Assembly Appropriations Committee on Aug. 15 added new provisions to Senate Bill 848 to bar the use of remote technology in juvenile delinquency and civil commitment proceedings.

California

August 24, 2022, 12:47 PM