Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Oklahoma City Landfill to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, filed by McAfee & Taft on behalf of Hoster Brothers Inc., contends that the defendant has failed to provide Hoster Brothers with a proper accounting to determine if the company has been underpaid in royalties in connection with an executed landfill gas sales agreement. The case is 5:22-cv-00842, Hoster Brothers Inc v. Oklahoma City Landfill LLC.