News From Law.com International

A host of U.K.-based firms, including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Clifford Chance, Herbert Smith Freehills, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have all matched U.S. associate increases in both salary and bonuses, following Milbank's associate raises last month.

December 14, 2023, 9:02 AM

