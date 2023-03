News From Law.com International

A swathe of law firms are advising on the historic takeover of Credit Suisse by its Swiss banking rival UBS. The deal was announced over the weekend, and will see UBS pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion, £2.6 billion) to acquire Credit Suisse. UBS said it expected the new, combined outfit would control 5 trillion in "in total invested assets and sustainable value opportunities".

March 20, 2023, 7:25 AM

