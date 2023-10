Breaking News From Law.com International

Linklaters, Clifford Chance, White & Case, Jones Day and Hogan Lovells, together with Taiwanese law firms Lee & Li and Tsar & Tsai Law Firm, have acted on Japanese global trading house Mitsui & Co and Canadian power producer Northland Power Inc's $6.5 billion joint establishment of a offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

October 13, 2023, 4:16 AM

