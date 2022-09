Who Got The Work

Heather Howell Wright and Joshua Kleppin of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo and PHH Mortgage Corporation in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se Aug. 16 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Mohammad Mosharrof Hossain. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-00627, Hossain v. PHH Mortgage Corporation et al.