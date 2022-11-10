Hospitals Challenge Puts Spotlight on Civil Procedure for Cl...

News From Law.com

A Dallas trial court's order certifying a class action lawsuit that claims two hospitals have a duty to inform patients of their emergency room fees was affirmed in part. On several issues, the 191st District Court's certification order was reversed but the Fifth Court of Appeals allowed three essential issues to move forward. The plaintiffs in Chestnut v. Frisco Medical Center sued the Frisco hospital and Texas Regional Medical Center in May 2019, seeking to create a class for all patients who got treatment at one of the two emergency care facilities on or after July 10, 2015, and were assessed an "Evaluation and Management Services Fee."

November 10, 2022, 3:55 PM