New Suit - Trade Secrets

Taylor English Duma filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Hospitality Staffing Solutions (HSS). The suit accuses former HSS vice president of outsourcing Gisela Gomez of soliciting HSS's largest client and misappropriating confidential and trade secret information for the benefit of competitor, SC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01474, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, LLC v. Gomez.

Business Services

April 06, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Hospitality Staffing Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Taylor English Duma

defendants

Gisela Gomez

nature of claim: 880/